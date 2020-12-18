Friday, December 18, 2020 – Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Benson Mutura, was on Friday, December 18, officially sworn in as the acting Nairobi Governor following the impeachment of Mike Sonko on Thursday night

The Constitution states that the speaker’s role is limited to 60 days, in preparation for a by-election, in the event of a vacancy in the offices of governor and deputy.

On Friday, security was beefed up at City Hall with officers patrolling the environs in readiness for any arising skirmishes.

The Nairobi governor by-election will be held by February 15, 2021, which will be within 60 days of the Senate impeachment vote.

Some of the accusations lodged against Sonko include using of funds meant for bursaries to pay lawyers. Even though Sonko contested the amount in question, he did not deny the charges.

Evidence present before the senate showed that the governor paid a total of Sh163 million to two separate law firms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST