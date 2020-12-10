Thursday, 10 December 2020 – Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has released a new song dubbed Kidani and featured his wife, Anerlisa Muigai, in the video.

Anerlisa and Ben Pol are still going strong despite rumours that their marriage is troubled.

Not long ago, social media gossipers flooded different social platforms with rumours that Anerlisa had dumped her celebrity husband and returned back to the country.

It was alleged that she had dumped him over infidelity and disrespect.

In the new video, Pol and his wife are seen getting cozy with each other as the singer professes his love in the lyrics while at a beach and jungle set up, dressed in matching outfits.

Watch the new video.

