Thursday, December 3, 2020 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat has released a summary showing the number of signatures collected since the onset of the exercise a week ago.

From Wednesday last week, 4.6 million Kenyans have signed in support of the document, which has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Nyanza region leads with 780, 437 followed by Eastern with 761,776, and Rift Valley comes third with 667,331.

Central Kenya which is Uhuru Kenyatta’s stronghold comes fourth with 643, 880, followed by the Coast region with 608,578.

The western region has collected 525, 325 signatures, Nairobi 461,934 and North Eastern comes last with 135,091 signatures.

This is pretty good news to Uhuru and Raila Odinga since they were targeting 5 million signatures and it seems by Friday the team will have surpassed the target.

Here is a summary of how BBI signatures have been collected across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.