Thursday, 03 December 2020 – Baringo County Chief Officer of Health, Dr. Gideon Toromo, has sparked reactions after he was pictured counting millions of shillings in his office as Baringo residents lack proper medical services.

Toromo, who has declared his interest in the Baringo Senatorial seat in 2022, is not a stranger to controversies.

In 2010, he shot dead Daniel Karanja, a teacher, with a poisonous arrow and was later declared mentally unsound by a psychiatrist.

And in 2015, he was recorded insulting and threatening doctors at Kabarnet County Hospital, warning them of dire consequences if they fail to follow his orders.

Dr. Toromo is said to be too proud and arrogant.

Here are photos of the controversial doctor counting his millions.

