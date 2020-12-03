Thursday, December 3, 2020 – Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, are volunteering to get their Covid-19 vaccines on live TV, to promote public confidence in the vaccine’s safety, once the US Food and Drug Administration approves them.

The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the coming days and the three former Presidents have volunteered to lead Americans in taking the jab.

On Wednesday, Obama said if the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Antony Fauci, says the vaccine is safe, he will be ready to be vaccinated.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama said.

Clinton’s press secretary, Angel Urena, said the former President would be willing to take the vaccine in a public setting in order to promote it.

“President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. “And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same,” Angel Urena said.

Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, also said the former president had asked him to tell Dr. Fauci that once the vaccine is ready, he is ready to be inoculated.

“A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated,” Ford told journalists on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST