Friday, 18 December 2020 – Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, has left little for men to imagine after she flaunted her banging body.

The youthful singer and his family are enjoying an early Christmas in Malindi.

Diana proved that she can still gerrit even after giving birth to two kids by parading her hot body in a see-through swimsuit.

She probably wanted to show Kenyan men what her celebrity husband enjoys in between the sheets.

See photos.

