Wednesday, December 16, 2020 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the date for the Matungu by-election, setting a stage for another supremacy battle between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday, IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced that the date for the Matungu by-election is March 4th, 2021.

The Matungu seat fell vacant following the death of Justus Murunga, who succumbed to Covid-19 two weeks ago.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven days of receipt of the names of the candidates,” Chebukati said in a gazette notice.

Chebukati further noted that candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-election.

The Matungu by-election comes after the IEBC concluded the Msambweni by-election that was won by little-known independent candidate, Feisal Bader.

Bader thrashed ODM candidate Omar Boga, who had the support of the state, system, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Feisal was being supported by Ruto through his ‘hustler movement’

