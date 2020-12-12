Saturday, December 12, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, has called for restraint and urged local leaders to put the burial of the late Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, ahead of their political interests.

Muthama who spoke at Lee Funeral Home yesterday, distanced himself from the senatorial seat adding that he had different political aspirations.

“It is inappropriate for people to start showing interest in replacing the deceased.”

“That time will come.”

“For now, let us support the family.”

“I have said and I want to repeat again that I am done with Senate politics.”

“When the time comes (2022) I will go for a higher position and not the Senate.”

“I have received calls asking if I am interested and all I can say is I am done with that position,” Muthama stated.

He called out politicians who were purporting to support the family yet they were angling to buy political goodwill through the family.

Senator Kabaka’s seat is yet to be declared vacant by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will set a date for elections and the campaign period.

The deceased passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Nairobi Hospital.

Muthama, who served as Machakos County’s first Senator between 2013 and 2017, did not defend his seat in the 2017 General Elections after he fell out with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST