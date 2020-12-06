Sunday, 06 December 2020 – 30-year-old Kenyan entrepreneur, Chebet Lesan, beat over 22,000 applicants from across the African Continent to emerge the winner of the Africa Business Heroes Awards, which are sponsored by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

Chebet, who is the founder of Bright Green Renewable Energy, a company that makes charcoal briquettes using waste material, received Ksh 33 Million grant from Jack Ma Foundation to boost her company.

The young and bright lady has already interacted with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Queen while her agemates are busy hopping from one lodging to another.

Young ladies should emulate entrepreneurs like Chebet and not useless socialites like Akothee, Vera, Huddah, and the rest.

See photos of the fast-rising entrepreneur interacting with Uhuru Kenyatta and the Queen.

