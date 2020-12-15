JOB PURPOSE:

Population Health Unit

Within the scope Population Health Unit, we aim to understand changing epidemiology of malaria, develop metrics for monitoring trends in malaria morbidity and evaluating the impacts of malaria interventions. Our work also seeks to expand the understanding of physical access to health services in sub-Saharan Africa. We are also interested in better understanding the determinants of health transitions and vulnerabilities at fine scales, and work towards embedding the use of data science for decision-making by national ministries.

Population health unit would like to recruit an assistant research officer to assemble and analyze various spatial data. The post holders will work closely with various scientists within the Population health team.

This position reports to the PI within the team

Support the assembly of geo-coded malaria parasite survey data

Support the assembly of long-term data from DHIS2 Software Platform

Conduct local and online data searches to locate and obtain new cluster-level databases from household surveys e.g. MEASURE DHS, UNICEF, and IPUMS, GoK website covering low- and middle-income countries.

Assembly of a library of geographic data from a variety of sources including surveys, censuses, field observation, climate derived indices from satellite imagery, aerial photographs, and existing maps.

Reconstruct and harmonise various Geographic Information System to common formats and spatial references matching various national and subnational boundaries.

Provide support for geo-spatial mapping of various health metrics, indicators and health data using suitable Geographic Information Software – ArcGIS or QGIS

Contribute to the scientific outputs at the programme through participation and presentation at local conferences, scientific meetings, seminars and journal clubs.

Conduct basic analyses linking data and produce maps and geographic statistics to incorporate into scientific documents and reports.

Design and update databases, applying additional knowledge of spatial feature representations.

Enter new map data by direct input of coordinate information using the principles of cartography including coordinate systems, longitude, latitude, elevation, topography, and map scales.

Analyze geographic relationships among varying types of data.

Prepare metadata and other documentation.

Operate and maintain GIS hardware, software.

Retrieve stored maps.

Provide routine GIS support for mapping and geo-coding databases

Provide routine support for power-point presentations

Attend and present at weekly journal clubs and seminars

A BSc in Geomatics, Geospatial Engineering, GIS, Geography, Surveying or other Earth Sciences

At least one-year experience in Geographical Information Systems

Good organisation and management skills

Excellent presentation skills, both oral and written

The ability to work in different settings and to liaise with different groups

Experience in handling large health and household survey data

Experience in Geographical Information Systems

Experience within governmental or non-governmental agencies

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills

The post includes office-based work primarily in the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme Nairobi Office.

To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

The application closing date is 18TH DECEMBER 2020

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is an equal opportunity employer. Direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. KWTRP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).