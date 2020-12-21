ASSISTANT INTERNAL AUDITOR
The primary purpose for this role is to validate the company’s processes and procedures are adequate in carrying out its business and to ensure that existing and potential risks are identified and mitigated against.
Responsibilities
- Provide significant assistance and support to the internal audit department in reviewing the company’s internal controls and procedures.
- Ensure customer balance confirmation letters are sent based on the agreed schedule.
- Regular bank reconciliations, cash counts, petty cash vouchers vouching and process review.
- Regular validation of contracted manpower and verification of TA & leave data.
- Regular statutory payments and compliance review.
- Participate in monthly, quarterly and yearly stock takes
- Regular warehouse and stores stocks cycle counts. Every week 3 counts.
- Monthly finance routine checks audits with a closure every 15th of the month.
- Routine fixed assets verification and new assets tagging.
- Regular production process routine checks e.g., weight checks, work-order closure status and transfers to warehouse and stores.
- Regular time focused in depth process reviews across all departments depending on agreed plan and objectives.
- Be prepared to execute and plan for any additional assignment as instructed by GIA, immediate supervisor, GM or the MD.
Qualifications and Skills
- Certified Public Accountant Part 2 OR Business related degree
- 2 Years knowledge in Finance/Audit
- Manufacturing Experience
- Strong analytical skills
- Computer literacy
- Communications skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Assistant Executive-Internal Audit) to vacancies@jantakenya.com by 21st December 2020