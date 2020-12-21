ASSISTANT INTERNAL AUDITOR

The primary purpose for this role is to validate the company’s processes and procedures are adequate in carrying out its business and to ensure that existing and potential risks are identified and mitigated against.

Responsibilities

Provide significant assistance and support to the internal audit department in reviewing the company’s internal controls and procedures.

Ensure customer balance confirmation letters are sent based on the agreed schedule.

Regular bank reconciliations, cash counts, petty cash vouchers vouching and process review.

Regular validation of contracted manpower and verification of TA & leave data.

Regular statutory payments and compliance review.

Participate in monthly, quarterly and yearly stock takes

Regular warehouse and stores stocks cycle counts. Every week 3 counts.

Monthly finance routine checks audits with a closure every 15th of the month.

Routine fixed assets verification and new assets tagging.

Regular production process routine checks e.g., weight checks, work-order closure status and transfers to warehouse and stores.

Regular time focused in depth process reviews across all departments depending on agreed plan and objectives.

Be prepared to execute and plan for any additional assignment as instructed by GIA, immediate supervisor, GM or the MD.

Qualifications and Skills

Certified Public Accountant Part 2 OR Business related degree

2 Years knowledge in Finance/Audit

Manufacturing Experience

Strong analytical skills

Computer literacy

Communications skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Assistant Executive-Internal Audit) to vacancies@jantakenya.com by 21st December 2020