Tuesday, 22 December 2020 – Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has exposed a teenage boy who is involved in violent robberies in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate.

According to Hessy, the young boy is armed and dangerous and may turn into a monster if he is not tamed.

He mostly operates in Dandora Phase 3.

Just yesterday, the notorious teenage gangster, in conjunction with his gang members, stabbed an innocent person and robbed him at a place called Powerline.

