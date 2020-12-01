Tuesday, 01 December 2020 – Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has revealed the faces of two notorious criminals who are involved in violent robberies within Nairobi County.

The two gangsters, Abbas and Borte, who hail from Korogocho slums, are said to be terrorizing city residents with illegal guns.

They are reportedly armed with a Jericho and Ceska pistol.

Hessy urged the criminals to surrender the pistols to the nearest police station and if they fail to do so, they should start buying coffins.

Here are photos of the lethal gangsters who are on Hessy’s most wanted list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST