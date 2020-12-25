Friday, December 25, 2020 – Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, was among thousands of mourners who attended the burial of Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, on Thursday at his home in Tente, Nyamira County.

While it was reported that the Governor succumbed to COVID-19 related complications, the family also added that he had Diabetes as an underlying medical condition at the time of his death.

While eulogizing him, Prof. Anyang’Nyong’o came out to reveal the personal engagements he had with the departed Nyamira county boss in the past.

In an emotional speech, Nyong’o told the mourners that Nyagarama also suffered from Prostate cancer and had revealed this to him on the sidelines of a council of Governors meeting.

The Kisumu Governor revealed that Nyagarama had used Kisii County Governor James Ongwae to call him to his hotel room where Nyagarama inquired about Nyong’o’s cancer treatment. The Kisumu Governor told mourners that he referred him to his USA based doctor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST