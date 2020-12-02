Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Bungoma Deputy Governor, Ngome Kibanani, is lucky to be alive after he was assaulted and kicked out of the podium by a section of youths during the burial of Bungoma Maendeleo ya Wanawake Chairperson, Jane Wachiye, yesterday.

Kibanani had faulted Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula for allegedly misguiding Bungoma residents.

“During the 2017 campaigns, Wetangula publicly declared that the senate speaker was corrupt and not fit to hold public office but now they are traversing the county together with the hope of unseating the current governor,” Ngome stated.

It is at this point that a section of youths allied to Wetangula forcefully evicted him from the podium.

Earlier during the burial, MCA George Makari, who is allied to Wetangula, accused the County Government of being involved in corrupt dealings.

Soon after Makari’s claims, youths allied to the governor roughed him up and forcefully ejected him from the podium.

On witnessing the chaos, family, friends and the church ministers hurriedly went to bury the remains of the deceased.

Police officers had to intervene to quell the situation so that other politicians present could address the mourners.

Bumula MP, Mwambu Mabonga, asked politicians to be more thoughtful during funeral services.

The incident came a day after Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, threatened to resign after a beating by irate youths in Mitume.

The Kenyan DAILY POST