Friday, December 11, 2020 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has announced his return into politics come 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Kidero affirmed that he would make a comeback with an eye on succeeding an outgoing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor.

He noted that he was interested in the Homa Bay seat held by incumbent Governor Cyprian Awiti.

He argued that the constituents had approached him to vie for the post, a move that has stirred jitters in ODM.

“It is something I am considering very seriously,” Kidero stated.

Kidero is reportedly amassing funds to spearhead his campaigns in one of the ODM strongholds.

The former Mumias Sugar CEO did not disclose which party he would vie on, or whether he would be an independent candidate.

Insiders added that he has already initiated several meetings with local leaders to test waters and weigh his influence in the region.

On September 9, he had hinted that he would shift his base from Nairobi County, adding that he was considering running in Kiambu or Kajiado which are within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area or Mombasa and Kisumu Counties.

His sentiments have irked a number of ODM faithful who are also eyeing the seat after Owiti completes his second term in 2022.

They consider Kidero as an outsider and a non-member of the Raila Odinga led party.

ODM Chairman and Suba East MP John Mbadi is reportedly interested in the seat.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga also holds similar ambitions.

