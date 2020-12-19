Saturday, December 19, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has given his Cabinet a two-week break starting on December 22, 2020, to January 3, 2021.

In a statement to newsrooms, Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, announced that the Cabinet Secretaries will have an opportunity to spend time with their loved ones during the festive season during the two-week break.

He announced that the scheduled presidential engagements and the calendar of the National Security Council (NSC), the National Security Council Advisory Committee (NSAC) would continue as planned.

He added that the Cabinet, Cabinet Committees and Technical Committees will not have any scheduled engagements.

This is unless they are directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to show up for urgent business, cases of national emergency, or any other exceptional circumstances.

Members of Cabinet (excluding those who are members of the National Security Council and National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus) shall be allowed to take leave from office, subject to the prior approval of the President.

“Notwithstanding the recess, delivery of government services will continue uninterrupted and at the same service standard,” Kinyua stated.

In August, there were speculations about Cabinet reshuffles after Uhuru directed all Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries to take a break for 11 days.

