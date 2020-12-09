Wednesday, December 9, 2020 – The race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is taking shape and getting crowded by the day.

This is after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana officially threw his hat in the ring, ready to go head-to-head with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, and his ally, Deputy President William Ruto.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Kibwana announced that he wishes to serve Kenyans as their president come 2022 when Uhuru retires.

He asked Kenyans to support his bid by endorsing his candidature for the 2022 presidential election, through the Kongamano la Mageuzi (KLM) party.

He noted that KLM is a pro-change movement through which he seeks to transform Kenya.

“I wish to serve as your president come 2022.”

“I am seeking the support of Kongamano La Mageuzi (KLM), a pro-change movement.”

“Kindly endorse my candidature through kongamanolamageuzi@gmail.com.”

“Together we shall build a formidable and winning movement that shall transform Kenya,” he wrote on Twitter.

This comes a few months after he said he had listened to calls from ordinary Kenyans to run for office, adding that he was available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku’s President.

“I have listened to the voice of Wanjiku asking me to run for the presidency in the coming election.”

“I am available, ready and willing to be Wanjiku’s President,” Governor Kibwana said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST