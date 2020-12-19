Saturday, 19 December 2020 – Last weekend, Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar, married his third baby mama, Mercy Nyambura, in a private traditional ceremony that was attended by friends and family members.

Jaguar decided to settle down with his third baby mama after impregnating several ladies in the city.

Annie Riri, is among the baby mamas that Jaguar dumped to marry Mercy.

According to sources, Annie, a former employee at Clarion Hotel in Nairobi, has two kids with the youthful MP.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST