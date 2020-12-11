Friday, 11 December 2020 – Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, hosted a group of women from Mt Kenya, who calls themselves ‘Daughters of the Mountain’ for a meeting on Thursday evening.

Waiguru revealed that the beautiful ladies from the mountain requested her to be their Chief Patron – a request that she gladly accepted.

“Yesterday evening, I was honored to accept the request by Daughters of the Mountain to be their Chief Patron.

“I commit to support the network, mentor & handhold the young women to enable them to contribute positively towards the social, economic & political advancement of our region”, she posted on Twitter.

