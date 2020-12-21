Monday, 21 December 2020 – It was pomp and color as shrewd businessman Andrew Ngirichi, who is married to flashy Kirinyaga Women Rep, Purity Ngirichi, turned 50 on Saturday.

Andrew Ngirichi, who is a leading cartel in the importation of contraband goods, invited close friends and family members to celebrate the special day.

He also invited a pastor to bless him as he turned a year older.

His wife shared photos on her Facebook saying, “Happy 50th birthday, my husband General Andrew Ngirichi,”

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST