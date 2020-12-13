Sunday, 13 December 2020 – American singer, songwriter, and actress, Ashanti, has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the US from Kenya, where she was on a vacation.

The beautiful songstress took to her Instagram page and broke the news to her fans.

However, she stated that she is fine and is not having any pain.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain,” she wrote.

The singer arrived at JKIA last week on December 7, 2020, for a vacation.

She toured Nairobi National Park and posted photos and videos having fun at the park.

She was staying at a posh hotel in Karen.

Kenya is currently experiencing a second wave of the deadly virus that has left thousands of people infected.

