Wednesday, 16 December 2020 – Bishop Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) and his flashy wife Kathy, have jetted out of the country for holiday.

Bishop Kiuna posted a photo chilling at the lavish TPC Scottsdale golf course in Arizona State with his branded golf attires.

The world’s famous golf course that is located in the rugged Sonoran Desert and surrounded by the stunning McDowell Mountains charges an entrance fee of 384 dollars (about Ksh 42,800) per player.

“A beautiful day to be out on the golf course!!! Enjoyed playing at TPC Scottdale,” he wrote.

His wife also posted a photo at the golf course and said that she is happy to celebrate 26 years of blissful marriage with her wealthy husband.

“26 years. God is too faithful. Let’s do this, “she wrote.

Here are photos of Kiuna and his wife enjoying their holiday in the US.

