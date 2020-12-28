Monday, 28 December 2020 – Despite Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua being labelled the master of PR stunts and empty talk, he is doing a marvelous job that deserves to be praised.

The ambitious Governor is building Machakos Convention Center and it’s almost complete.

The state of the art conference facility will soon be in operation as the contractor works round the clock to do the final touches.

Blogger Mutai shared the photos on his Twitter page and praised Mutua saying, ‘Machakos Convention center is almost complete. This conference facility is one of its kind. It gives Kenyans more reasons to VISIT and hold their meetings in Machakos County. Iconic is unde­rstatement. Despite what critics say, Machakos has continued to set the standards’

The Kenyan DAILY POST