Thursday, December 31, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the reason why the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party pulled out of the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election race.

ODM chairman, John Mbadi, on Wednesday said the Raila Odinga-led party will not present a candidate but will endorse the one nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Mbadi, who is also the Minority Leader in the National Assembly, said ODM will back Jubilee in the spirit of the handshake, noting the impeached governor Mike Sonko belonged to the ruling party.

Commenting on social media after ODM made the announcement, Ahmednasir said the Orange party bolted out of the Nairobi race to avoid another defeat as witnessed in the Msambweni by-election.

During the Msambweni mini- poll early this month, ODM candidate Omar Boga was defeated by Independent candidate, Feisal Bader.

“STUNNING that ODM isn’t contesting the vacant Nairobi Governor seat…STUNNING! Obviously, Msambweni has traumatised the party,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

