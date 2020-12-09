Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – An aging Kikuyu man who is said to be a serial thief has been nabbed.

The suspect, Roney Nderi Macharia, has been stealing laptops in offices around Westlands, Lavington, Kileleshwa and Upperhill.

In June this year, he was arrested and charged in court after he was caught stealing laptops in an office in Westlands.

He was later released on bond and instead of reforming, he continued raiding offices around the leafy suburbs.

Macharia was arrested recently stealing laptops in Lavington.

Check out his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST