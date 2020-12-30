Wednesday, December 30, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dared Deputy President William Ruto to field his candidate in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

Speaking on Tuesday, ODM chairman, John Mbadi, said since the party’s candidate Omar Boga lost the Msambweni parliamentary by-election seat to Feisal Badar, an independent candidate backed by the DP, Ruto has attributed the outcome to his high popularity in the country.

Mbadi, who is also Suba South MP, said Ruto was deluded by the win and dared him to openly field a candidate in the forthcoming capital governor race and align himself.

“If you (Ruto) are man enough and feel you are popular by the win in Mswambweni then field a candidate in Nairobi for governor seat and mention your party,” Mbadi said.

He said from a recent public utterance, “It is clear Ruto has left Jubilee and is in a party we don’t know. There is no party called Independent for him to align himself to all independent candidates.”

“A by-election is not indicative for popularity of a party or a candidate across Kenya and Ruto should not cheapen politics in Kenya, Ruto should not be over-excited with a win in Msambweni for an independent candidate who is not even his man,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST