Closing date: January 26, 2021

The Recruiting Administrator supports the Global Recruitment team in various capacities. This person works with the recruiters to post roles, create offer letters, lead vendor partnerships, and new hire onboarding into expat assignments. This is a perfect learning ground to learn more about recruiting and understand the various phases of the hiring process. The administrator liaises with recruiters, other HR team members, finance and payroll, global supply chain, as well as other administrative staff as well as HR leads in a wide variety of countries.

Major Responsibilities:

• Handle and send welcome email to new hires along with hire letters and new hire documentation

• Collect and review all new hire paperwork for international and US program staff, liaising with recruiters on promotions, transfers in a timely manner to ensure timely processing for payroll

• Follow up and communicate to new hires on missing paperwork

• Provide support to Recruiters scheduling interviews and coordinate travel arrangements when required

• Coordinate deployment travel arrangements and processing of travel expense reimbursements for candidates

• Process temporary housing requests for headquarter new hires as requested

• Process reference and background checks for interns and candidates as requested

• Open and post requisitions in Cornerstone (ATS) and on external job boards

• Become expert in Cornerstone usage with ability to guide recruiters, candidates, and hiring managers when needed

• Handle vendor accounts and process invoices in a timely manner

• Handle the IRC recruiting mailbox, resolving and escalating any complaints as received.

• Provide back up support to other Recruiting Administrator when needed for leave coverage

• Pro-actively suggest process improvement to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of team

• Other recruitment team projects as assigned.

Key Working Relationships:

Position Reports to: Regional Recruiting Coordinator in location

Indirect Reporting: Sr Director, Global Recruitment

Other internal and external contacts: HR, payroll, finance, and administrative colleagues across the organization, and candidates

Qualifications

Education: undergraduate degree preferred

Work Experience: At least 3 years of stable administrative experience, preferably HR, supporting multiple people in a large corporate, global and professional environment

Confirmed Skills and Competencies:

• Proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and email/internet

• Exceptional judgment in maintaining confidentiality of employee and candidate information

• Outstanding customer service as well as problem solving skills with a positive, “can-do” approach to work

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment

• Attention to detail, organization and prioritization skills

• Ability to work in fast-paced environment and handle a high volume of requests in an effective and timely manner

• Ability to work in a complex, matrixed environment with tight deadlines and evolving administrative processes

Language Skills: French and/or Arabic a plus

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

The IRC and IRC workers must adhere to the values and principles outlined in IRC Way – Standards for Professional Conduct. These are Integrity, Equality, Service, and Accountability. In accordance with these values, the IRC operates and makes sure policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Anti Workplace Harassment, Fiscal Integrity, and Anti-Retaliation.

IRC et les employés de l’IRC doivent adhérer aux valeurs et principes contenus dans le IRC WAY (normes de conduite professionnelle). Ce sont l’Intégrité, le Service, l’Egalité, et la Responsabilité. En conformité avec ces valeurs, IRC opère et fait respecter les politiques sur la protection des bénéficiaires contre l’exploitation et les abus, la protection de l’enfant, le harcèlement sur les lieux de travail, l’intégrité financière, et les représailles.

How to Apply

https://rescue.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/11005?c=rescue