POSITION: HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR

Minimum qualification: Master’s degree in the relevant field.

Experience level: Managerial

Experience length: 3 years

Contract: 3 years (renewable)

Working hours: Full time.

Salary: Competitive

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee quality improvement of processes for efficient delivery of services in the hospital.

Guide in setting operational standards in the hospital.

Oversee the hospital budget.

Ensure that the hospital runs efficiently and delivers quality patient care.

Create financial and business strategies to ensure the fiscal viability of the hospital.

Ensure the recruitment and retention of qualified and competent staff.

Address doctors’ needs and ensure patients’ quality of medical care and well-being.

Being involved in press relation, public community affairs.

Formulate policies for the Board’s approval and implement.

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual progress reports.

Preform any other tasks that may be assigned by the Chief Executive Officer from time to time.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management, Nursing, Business Administration/Management, Public health or any other related field.

Master’s degree in Health Administration, Business Administration, Strategic Management or Public Health. A health professional background will be an added advantage.

Experience in a managerial position for three (3) years or in a healthcare setting for five (5) years.

Computer literacy and knowledge of Hospital Management Systems (HMIS)

COMPETENCIES AND BEHAVIOUR:

• Good knowledge of business functions.

• Excellent communication skills (written and oral).

• Good project management skills.

• An organized approach and excellent time management skills

• A team player.

• Accuracy and attention to detail.

• Customer centric.

• God fearing

The following should be presented on the day of the interview;

• Certificate of good conduct, tax clearance, credit bureau clearance, HELB clearance, Ethics, and Anti-corruption clearance.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates should submit their applications with copies of their Academic and Professional Certificates, Detailed & updated CV, National Identification Card and salary expectation not later than 31st December 2020 to the following email: E-mail: hr@stlukesorthopaedics.com

Hard copies will not be accepted and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. St. Luke’s Orthopaedics and Trauma Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer