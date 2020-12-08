POSITION: HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR
Minimum qualification: Master’s degree in the relevant field.
Experience level: Managerial
Experience length: 3 years
Contract: 3 years (renewable)
Working hours: Full time.
Salary: Competitive
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Oversee quality improvement of processes for efficient delivery of services in the hospital.
- Guide in setting operational standards in the hospital.
- Oversee the hospital budget.
- Ensure that the hospital runs efficiently and delivers quality patient care.
- Create financial and business strategies to ensure the fiscal viability of the hospital.
- Ensure the recruitment and retention of qualified and competent staff.
- Address doctors’ needs and ensure patients’ quality of medical care and well-being.
- Being involved in press relation, public community affairs.
- Formulate policies for the Board’s approval and implement.
- Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual progress reports.
- Preform any other tasks that may be assigned by the Chief Executive Officer from time to time.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management, Nursing, Business Administration/Management, Public health or any other related field.
- Master’s degree in Health Administration, Business Administration, Strategic Management or Public Health. A health professional background will be an added advantage.
- Experience in a managerial position for three (3) years or in a healthcare setting for five (5) years.
- Computer literacy and knowledge of Hospital Management Systems (HMIS)
COMPETENCIES AND BEHAVIOUR:
• Good knowledge of business functions.
• Excellent communication skills (written and oral).
• Good project management skills.
• An organized approach and excellent time management skills
• A team player.
• Accuracy and attention to detail.
• Customer centric.
• God fearing
The following should be presented on the day of the interview;
• Certificate of good conduct, tax clearance, credit bureau clearance, HELB clearance, Ethics, and Anti-corruption clearance.
How to Apply
Eligible and interested candidates should submit their applications with copies of their Academic and Professional Certificates, Detailed & updated CV, National Identification Card and salary expectation not later than 31st December 2020 to the following email: E-mail: hr@stlukesorthopaedics.com
Hard copies will not be accepted and only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. St. Luke’s Orthopaedics and Trauma Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer