The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) is a 100% state-owned corporation incorporated on 2nd December 2008 under the Company’s Act, Cap 486 as a State Corporation pursuant to the Sessional Paper No. 4 of 2004 on Energy. The Mandate of the Company is to plan, design, construct, own, operate and maintain high voltage electricity transmission grid and regional power interconnectors.

KETRACO’s Vision is to be a world-class electricity transmission company and the leading interconnector in Africa. The Mission of the Company is to provide reliable, efficient and effective electricity transmission and promote power trade for sustainable socio-economic development.

The Company invites applications from suitable individuals to fill the following positions: –

GENERAL MANAGER, HUMAN RESOURCE AND ADMINISTRATION – KET 2 REF: KETRACO/5/1C/40/124/VOL I – B (1 POSTION ON CONTRACT TERMS OF FIVE (5) YEARS RENEWABLE ONCE)

Reporting to the Managing Director & CEO, the successful candidate will be responsible for matters relating to optimal utilization of human resources in compliance with Human Resource Management Act 2012 and Labour laws with overall leadership to Human Resource Services, Learning & Development, Administration, Insurance, Security, Records and Property functions in the Company

Key Responsibilities;

Providing leadership to Staff in the Directorate;

Advising Management on development and review of the organisational structure to maximise on organisational effectiveness

Coordinating staff establishment to ensure optimal recruitment, overseeing placement, contracting and retention of staff;

Advising on the Company’s remuneration strategy and appropriate terms and conditions of employment;

Promoting and maintaining harmonious employee relations;

Overseeing development and implementation of policies, strategies and guidelines relating to the Directorate;

Overseeing succession management in the Company;

Overseeing employee development and career management programmes to improve individual and corporate performance;

Overseeing implementation of staff performance management,

Leading the development and implantation of appropriate change management initiatives;

Providing oversight in quality assurance for the Directorate;

Preparing the Human Resource & Administration Directorate budget and accounting for the same;

Ensuring that employees adhere to the Company code of conduct in accordance with the Public Officers’ Ethics

Overseeing Insurance, Records, Property Management and Administrative functions in the Company;

Overseeing Security Services in safeguarding Company assets;

Managing the implementation of risk mitigation measures and updating of the

Directorate’s Enterprise Risk Register

Ensuring pension administration adheres to Retirement Benefits Authority requirements;

Ensuring administration of company Medicare scheme and coordinate welfare activities;

Ensuring adequate utilization of resources and budget allocation for the Directorate;

Guiding the Company on relevant employment legislations and statutes relating to human resource;

Enforcing compliance of legislations to promote fairness and harmony in the Company;

Formulating reward management and remuneration policies and strategies that attract, retain and motivate employees to higher productivity;

Preparing Board papers and providing secretarial services to Salaries & Remuneration Committee of the Board;

Coordinating disciplinary and appeals cases in the Company;

Implementing Board decisions on matters relating to human resource in the Company;

Submitting statutory and periodic reports to various government agencies;

Implementing various government Circulars relating to human resource in the Company;

Accounting for resource use in line with prevailing laws, policies and regulation;

Qualifications

Knowledge and relevant experience of not less that twelve (12) years, with at least eight (8) years at senior management level;

A Master’s Degree in a relevant field with a Bachelor’s in Human Resource Management or related field;

Full member of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) and in good standing;

Post graduate diploma in Human Resource HRM or CHRP Certification;

Practising Certificate from IHRM;

Undertaken a leadership development programme/training lasting not less than 4 (four) weeks from a recognized institution;

Fulfils the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010;

Personal attributes such as; Communication skills, Problem solving skills, Analytical skills, Critical thinking, Decision making skills, Entrepreneurial skills, Negotiation and mediation skills, Leadership skills, Interpersonal skills, Team player, Knowledge in office automation applications.

Decision Making – Strategic and Managerial Decisions

Working Conditions – Office Setting

MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL POSITIONS;

Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application;

A Signed application letter;

A detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating current and previous employers, positions held, level of education, current and expected salary, notice period required to take up appointment and names of at least three professional referees;

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Copy of National Identification Card or Passport

Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Valid Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); and viii)Current Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

In addition to the above

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates during

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

The Company is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. THEREFORE, PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

The successful candidates for the positions will be offered competitive remuneration package in accordance with the Company guidelines.

Candidates who meet the above requirements should submit their application to: The Managing Director on GMRecruitment@ketraco.co.ke by 31st DECEMBER 2020 a 5.00pm.

Please note that applications will ONLY be via email, hard copies shall not be considered. Indicate the position reference number as the subject heading.