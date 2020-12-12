Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein.

Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands. We have collected and converted over 7,800 tons of waste.

At the same time, we have built a team of over 250 people. For our work, we have been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World Doing Social Good and one of the 10 Best Companies in Africa.

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts.

Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

We currently seek an Administration Associate.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Implementation and maintaining a filing system for all administration related documents

Maintain all Administrative trackers, and ensure that the trackers at any one time are up-to-date

Manage and coordinate all maintenance office related issues by collaborating with the Maintenance team to resolve the issues within 24 hours if they are high priority.

Inform teammates of the maintenance issues by posting what the issue is, when it will be resolved and what to use in the meantime. Once the maintenance issue has been sorted out, then notify teammates.

Maintain supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; stocking items.

Raise administrative related PRs and liaise with procurement partners to ensure that PRs are approved and payment processed on time to avoid discontinuation of service.

Ensuring a well-functioning office by conducting line tours daily-Perform general office clerk duties – Coordinating courier services

Collaborate with different stakeholders within the company office space when assistance is required.

Conference/Meeting Room management (scheduling, resolving conflicts, Wi-Fi access, maintenance)

Provides support and assistance to co-workers and other departments as requested by supervisor

Scanning documents as requested

Maintaining office equipment (Printers and Projectors) and escalate any issues to the IT team.

Ensure quality control of goods in and/or goods out

Provide Front Office and HR admin support- Support Talent (Recruitment- getting documentation, receiving and tracking applications , Following up to get signed hr correspondences/ documents, employee welfare ie making sure that the working environment is favourable and escalating areas of improvement,Implement Talent initiatives on the ground as appropriate,make sure that the team is maintaining attendance sheets, onboarding of new staff),HSE support (Conduct workplace audits, Tracking implementation of CAPA, Accident, incident, unsafe acts and near miss escalation and resolution, Support in 5S implementation, Facilitate safety onboarding for new staff,

Update daily checklists on COVID-19 adherence, Ensure PRs/POs and payments are done in a timely manner

Schedule, prepare and lead weekly meetings with managers focused on driving key results, including documenting discussions and following up on action items and share ideas of how you can improve work performance.- Be open and share with your supervisor your ideas to improve your work and processes.

Any other duties as may be assigned to you.

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Business Administration

Proficiency in MS Office

More that 1 year of experience in an admin related role

Experience working in a fast paced environment will be an added advantage

Strong communication, organisation and interpersonal skills.

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work

To Apply

Please SUBMIT HERE a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by 25th December 2020.

Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and therefore applicants are encouraged to apply at their earliest convenience.

Kindly also indicate your salary expectations.