The Role: Administration Assistant
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Description
The incumbent will assist in the Administration department and in the day to day administration of the office.
Responsibilities
- Work closely with the Administrative Coordinator to ensure that outsourced administrative services are running smoothly
- Ensure the office is cleaned well and on time
- Purchase office supplies and consumables on time and maintain tracker/ inventory of utilization of supplies
- Facilitate staff travel arrangements and accommodation where necessary
- Facilitate the smooth running of the meal and transport programmes by preparing employee lists for utilization of the services and being present during meal service and transport boarding
- Handle logistics for staff activities such as team buildings and offsite meetings as required
- Regular checks of facility to report and document any maintenance issues that may arise in a timely manner and ensure they are handled upon approval
- Manage the office main reception including handling all visitors, incoming and outgoing calls and parcels/ packages
- Work closely with the HR team to ensure all new staff are on-boarded within set timelines
- Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor
Qualifications
- Business Diploma or equivalent
- Minimum of 1 years’ practical experience in a reputable organization.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Good team player
- Good organizational and planning skills
- Working knowledge of MS Office application
How to Apply
Application Deadline is 18th December 2020