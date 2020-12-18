The Role: Administration Assistant

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The incumbent will assist in the Administration department and in the day to day administration of the office.

Responsibilities

Work closely with the Administrative Coordinator to ensure that outsourced administrative services are running smoothly

Ensure the office is cleaned well and on time

Purchase office supplies and consumables on time and maintain tracker/ inventory of utilization of supplies

Facilitate staff travel arrangements and accommodation where necessary

Facilitate the smooth running of the meal and transport programmes by preparing employee lists for utilization of the services and being present during meal service and transport boarding

Handle logistics for staff activities such as team buildings and offsite meetings as required

Regular checks of facility to report and document any maintenance issues that may arise in a timely manner and ensure they are handled upon approval

Manage the office main reception including handling all visitors, incoming and outgoing calls and parcels/ packages

Work closely with the HR team to ensure all new staff are on-boarded within set timelines

Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

Business Diploma or equivalent

Minimum of 1 years’ practical experience in a reputable organization.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Good team player

Good organizational and planning skills

Working knowledge of MS Office application

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Application Deadline is 18th December 2020