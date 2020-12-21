The Role: Administration Assistant

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The incumbent will assist in the Administration department and in the day to day administration of the office.

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with the Administrative Coordinator to ensure that outsourced    administrative services are running smoothly
  • Ensure the office is cleaned well and on time
  • Purchase office supplies and consumables on time and maintain tracker/ inventory of utilization of supplies
  • Facilitate staff travel arrangements and accommodation where necessary
  • Facilitate the smooth running of the meal and transport programmes by preparing employee lists for utilization of the services and being present during meal service and transport boarding
  • Handle logistics for staff activities such as team buildings and offsite meetings as required
  • Regular checks of facility to report and document any maintenance issues that may arise in a timely manner and ensure they are handled upon approval
  • Manage the office main reception including handling all visitors, incoming and outgoing calls and parcels/ packages
  • Work closely with the HR team to ensure all new staff are on-boarded within set timelines
  • Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

  • Business Diploma or equivalent
  • Minimum of 1 years’ practical experience in a reputable organization.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Good team player
  • Good organizational and planning skills
  • Working knowledge of MS Office application

How to Apply

Click here to apply

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply