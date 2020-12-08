IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested US$22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries. It is committed to financing private sector businesses in emerging markets, mobilizing capital in the international finance markets, helping clients improve social and environmental sustainability and providing advisory services to governments and businesses.

IFC Nairobi, Kenya Country Office is part of the sub Saharan Africa Department responsible for all in-country investment and advisory services delivered to Kenya mainly as well as six other countries (Burundi, Malawi, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania & Uganda).





IFC is seeking a competent Administrative Assistant, to be based in Nairobi, to provide oversight for the office in areas of facilities, administration, operational procurement, reporting & analytics, amongst other duties.

The selected candidate will report to the IFC Nairobi, Kenya Country Manager.

Role & Responsibilities:

Duties and responsibilities will include, but not limited to:





Ensures smooth operation of ongoing office administrative functions including environment, space, equipment, and information retrieval systems, etc.

Serves as key liaison to the building Facilities Management Company, oversees their activities and ensures that established procedures for all building management, fire, life safety and security programs are followed for periodic inspections and staff emergency drills.

Orients new staff at all levels regarding unit’s administrative operations and work guidelines.

Receives and attends to all facilities related issues in an organized, communicative and transparent manner and provides status and follow- up documentation to the Country Manager and Facilities Officer.

Manages an asset program for IFC-owned furniture, equipment and fixtures.

Reviews all contractor invoices and recommends for payment as appropriate. Attends to all procurement matters concerning procurement for office facilities.

Maintains a current table of head and seat counts in the office and space use and coordinates internal moves with local IT staff.

Provides support to the real estate carbon footprint team by coordinating an effective Greening Program to minimize waste and user impact on the environment; implements effective post-occupancy energy and water management programs to reduce the building footprint.

Oversees activities of hospitality and cleaning staff.

Serves as backup to support staff on issues related to program activities, HR, front office, reception, IT, security, office events, logistics, etc.

Undertakes ad hoc duties that may be assigned by the Country Manager or designated Acting Country Manager

Qualifications

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree with 7 – 9 years’ experience in administration, financial management, facilities and procurement – required.

Strong project management skills, related certification a plus.

Experience in office and facilities management

Technology and systems knowledge – Has proficiency of latest technology relevant to assigned responsibilities. Demonstrates initiative in learning and/or supporting implementation of emerging technology and systems relevant to effective work of the unit.

Project and task management – Able to organize, coordinate, monitor and implement tasks and projects.

Client Orientation – Able to establish partnership based working relationships with internal/external clients. Demonstrates independence, initiative, and autonomy in addressing clients’ needs.

Drive for Results – Takes personal ownership and accountability to meet deadlines and achieve agreed- upon results and has the personal organization to do so.

Teamwork (Collaboration) and Inclusion – Collaborates with other team members and contributes productively to the team’s work and output, demonstrating respect for different points of view.

Knowledge, Learning and Communication – Able to research and draft quality written materials or review adherence of written materials prepared by others to administrative requirements.

Excellent spoken and written English communication skills. Ability to diplomatically communicate with clients at all levels, as well as local government authorities and contractors. Effective interpersonal, communication and listening skills, excellent sense of client orientation, and drive for results.

Demonstrated leadership and supervisory skills to effectively manage outsourced office facilities staff and other vendors to deliver integrated services

How to Apply

Poverty has no borders, neither does excellence. We succeed because of our differences and we continuously search for qualified individuals with diverse backgrounds from around the globe.