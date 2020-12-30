Job Title: Admin Assistant

Industry: Service

Location: Nairobi

Monthly Allowance will be provided

Are you passionate, organized, and keen to detail with a learning attitude?

Would you like be part of a young dynamic team?

Then we are looking for you.

The Admin Assistant will be tasked with shortlisting candidate profiles and work closely with the recruiting manager to find the best candidates.

Responsibilities

Recruitment

Short listing suitable candidates based on provided job description

Assist the Recruitment manager with scheduling and coordinating interviews

Understand all HR processes and continually seek opportunities for improvement.

Report writing and report generation

Assist in administrative roles in payroll and outsourcing

Any other duty assigned to support the recruitment department

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Higher diploma

Fresh Graduates preferred

Good Communication skills

Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

Fast to understand concepts with keen attention to detail and willingness to learn

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Able to handle a high pressure environment

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 6th January 2021.

Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted