Job Title: Admin Assistant
Industry: Service
Location: Nairobi
Monthly Allowance will be provided
Are you passionate, organized, and keen to detail with a learning attitude?
Would you like be part of a young dynamic team?
Then we are looking for you.
The Admin Assistant will be tasked with shortlisting candidate profiles and work closely with the recruiting manager to find the best candidates.
Responsibilities
- Recruitment
- Short listing suitable candidates based on provided job description
- Assist the Recruitment manager with scheduling and coordinating interviews
- Understand all HR processes and continually seek opportunities for improvement.
- Report writing and report generation
- Assist in administrative roles in payroll and outsourcing
- Any other duty assigned to support the recruitment department
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Higher diploma
- Fresh Graduates preferred
- Good Communication skills
- Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality
- Fast to understand concepts with keen attention to detail and willingness to learn
- Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
- Able to handle a high pressure environment
How to Apply:
If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 6th January 2021.
Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted