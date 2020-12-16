Position: Accounts Payable -Senior Associate

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We currently seek a Senior Associate to join our Accounting Department.

Responsibilities:

Review and post all payment invoices in the accounting system

Ensure timely payments for all our service providers

Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances

Ensure vendor statements for all active accounts are received and reconciled on a monthly basis

Reconcile Accounts payables and investigate any discrepancies arising

Filing Statutory Deductions for payroll (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB etc.)

Support all the WHVAT/WHT Filing

Responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance

Collaboration with external stakeholders to negotiate payment ter ms

Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports

Continuing to improve the payment process

Identify operational efficiencies/policy and procedural enhancements to improve internal controls

Qualifications:

BCOM degree (Accounting,Finance)

A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a busy Accounting environment

Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

How to Apply:

To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by Friday 25th November 2020. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

