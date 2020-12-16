Position: Accounts Payable -Senior Associate
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We currently seek a Senior Associate to join our Accounting Department.
Responsibilities:
- Review and post all payment invoices in the accounting system
- Ensure timely payments for all our service providers
- Reconciling processed work by verifying entries and comparing system reports to balances
- Ensure vendor statements for all active accounts are received and reconciled on a monthly basis
- Reconcile Accounts payables and investigate any discrepancies arising
- Filing Statutory Deductions for payroll (PAYE, NHIF, NSSF, HELB etc.)
- Support all the WHVAT/WHT Filing
- Responding to all vendor enquiries regarding finance
- Collaboration with external stakeholders to negotiate payment ter ms
- Preparing analyses of accounts and producing monthly reports
- Continuing to improve the payment process
- Identify operational efficiencies/policy and procedural enhancements to improve internal controls
Qualifications:
- BCOM degree (Accounting,Finance)
- A minimum of CPA 2 or it’s equivalent
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in a busy Accounting environment
- Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage
- Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills
- Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems
How to Apply:
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by Friday 25th November 2020. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.