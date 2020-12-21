The Role: Senior Internal Auditor

KUCCPS 5 – ONE POSITIONS (Ref. Code KUCCPS 043/20)

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Senior Internal Auditor will be responsible to the Manager Internal Audit in the performance of his/her duties.

Successful applicant will be hired on pensionable terms.

Responsibilities

Assisting in the development of audit annual work plans, assignment plans and programmes;

Performing audit tests on the internal controls in accounting, administrative and operational procedures including information systems;

Ensuring that the audit findings are properly documented;

Preparing and issuing primary audit reports detailing audit findings;

Interpretation of financial control and management resolution of the Placement Service;

Reviewing and developing audit techniques and procedures for financial as well as comprehensive audits;

Expressing opinions on the adequacy, effectiveness and efficiency of all systems, control procedures in place to achieve established objectives and recommend corrective actions to improve operations, enhance internal control and reduce cost.

Assist in monitoring and auditing risk assessment exercises and the implementation of risk management guidelines; and

Preparing periodic audit

Qualifications

Have a minimum of five (5) years’ experience in relevant work in the Public Service or in the Private Sector;

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: – Commerce, Economics, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Business Administration, Finance or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Be in possession of the following: CISA and CPA (K) or ACCA or any other relevant and equivalent qual- ifications from a recognized institution;

Be a member in good standing of ICPAK or IIA or any other relevant professional

Have a certificate in a supervisory Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institu- tion.

Be proficient in computer applications;

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Note:

Kenya Revenue Authority; Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; Higher Educations Loans Board; A licensed Credit Reference Bureau; Directorate of Criminal Investigations Applicants must indicate their home county, current county of residence and their preferred Hudu- ma Centre. Preference will be given to applicants domiciled in the county where the preferred Huduma Centre is situated.

How to Apply

Online Placement Service careers portal https://careers.kuccps.net by interested applicants creating their profiles, duly filling the online application form and attaching copies of their CVs, academic certificates, clearance certificates and testimonials before submitting the

Or

Email address applications@kuccps.ac.ke by interested applicants indicating the job being applied for on the subject line, submitting application letters, detailed CVs, academic certificates, clearance certifi- cates and testimonials.

No hard copies will be accepted.

The application deadline is January 11th, 2021 at 5.00pm.

All interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply including those who may have previously applied or experienced challenges while attempting to apply.

The Placement Service is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities, women and applicants from marginalised regions are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.