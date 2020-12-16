Position: Accounts Payable Clerk
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We currently seek a Clerk(Accounts payable) to join our Accounting Department.
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring all payments are properly authorized and supported with proper documentation
- Ensure timely payments for all our service providers
- Preparing payment upload files
- Preparing and post vendor payments to the system
- Maintaining accounting records related to accounts payables
- Assisting in bank reconciliations
- Assisting in performing month end close procedures related to AP
- Scan and attach invoices/backing documentation to payable invoices in the system on a timely basis
- Review employee petty cash advances and reimbursement requests and ensure employee balances are properly reconciled
- Filing of all documentation for all transactions posted on a timely basis
Qualifications:
- BCOM degree (Accounting,Finance)
- A minimum of CPA 1 or it’s equivalent
- Minimum 1 years’ experience in a busy Accounting environment
- Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage
- Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills
- Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems
How to Apply:
To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by Friday 25th November 2020. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.