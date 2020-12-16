Position: Accounts Payable Clerk

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts. Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization. We currently seek a Clerk(Accounts payable) to join our Accounting Department.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring all payments are properly authorized and supported with proper documentation

Ensure timely payments for all our service providers

Preparing payment upload files

Preparing and post vendor payments to the system

Maintaining accounting records related to accounts payables

Assisting in bank reconciliations

Assisting in performing month end close procedures related to AP

Scan and attach invoices/backing documentation to payable invoices in the system on a timely basis

Review employee petty cash advances and reimbursement requests and ensure employee balances are properly reconciled

Filing of all documentation for all transactions posted on a timely basis

Qualifications:

BCOM degree (Accounting,Finance)

A minimum of CPA 1 or it’s equivalent

Minimum 1 years’ experience in a busy Accounting environment

Advanced excel knowledge an added advantage

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

How to Apply:

To apply, please submit a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by Friday 25th November 2020. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

