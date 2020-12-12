Job Title: Accounting Analyst

Sanergy is an award-winning social enterprise that employs the circular economy approach to treat and convert all forms of urban waste into organic fertilizer and insect-based animal protein.

Sanergy manufactures and distributes Evergrow Organic Fertilizer and Kuzapro Insect Based Animal Protein, under the Farm Star brands. We have collected and converted over 7,800 tons

of waste. At the same time, we have built a team of over 250 people. For our work, we have been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World Doing Social Good and one of the 10 Best Companies in Africa.

We are an increasingly sophisticated, highly intricate organization with many moving parts.

Sanergy seeks accomplished, driven individuals who will make substantive contributions to the organization.

We currently seek an Accounting Analyst to join our Accounting Department.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Monitor and control the flow of cash coming into and going out of the organization, helping ensure the company’s business and investment needs are met.

Forecasting monthly cash flow needs

Prepare and deliver treasury reports (cash balances, cash projections etc.).

Safeguard, verify, and control all cash assets.

Maintain cash movement policies, procedures, and controls.

Inventory management – managing stock counts and inventory valuation in the system.

Maintain the fixed assets register and physical verification of fixed Assets

Assist in ledger reconciliations and other month end close procedures

Other adhoc tasks as may be called upon

Skills, Qualifications & Experience

BCOM degree (Accounting, Finance)

A minimum of CPA 1 or its equivalent

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a busy Accounting environment

Advanced excel knowledge a MUST

Be an excellent team player/collaborator with excellent communication skills

Have demonstrated the ability to act decisively and resolve problems

To Apply

To apply, please SUBMIT HERE a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees

by Friday 25th December 2020.

Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.