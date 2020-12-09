Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Accounts Payable Accountant Trainee
Duration: 6 months
Job Responsibilities:
- Maintenance of complete and accurate supplier master file.
- Ensure timely booking of invoices into the system
- Recognize and post correctly liabilities from suppliers immediately documentary evidence is received.
- Pay suppliers promptly and accurately within their credit terms without adversely affecting the Company’s cash position.
- Sign vouchers for payment.
- Maintain a relationship between Accountants Payable & suppliers that reflect the GSK spirit of performing with Integrity.
- Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.
- Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely financials.
- Review the internal controls of the Accountants Payable section.
- Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered.
- Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned
- Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned
- Take part in month end processes for Accounts payable
Skills and qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field or Student in final year of study awaiting graduation
- CPA Finalist or pursing and accounting professional qualification
- Ability to pay attention to details
- Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholder (internal and external) is essential to guarantee service delivery
- Great written and oral communication skills
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020. Clearly indicate the job title. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted