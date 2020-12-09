Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Accounts Payable Accountant Trainee

Duration: 6 months

Job Responsibilities:

Maintenance of complete and accurate supplier master file.

Ensure timely booking of invoices into the system

Recognize and post correctly liabilities from suppliers immediately documentary evidence is received.

Pay suppliers promptly and accurately within their credit terms without adversely affecting the Company’s cash position.

Sign vouchers for payment.

Maintain a relationship between Accountants Payable & suppliers that reflect the GSK spirit of performing with Integrity.

Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.

Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely financials.

Review the internal controls of the Accountants Payable section.

Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered.

Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned

Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned

Take part in month end processes for Accounts payable

Skills and qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field or Student in final year of study awaiting graduation

CPA Finalist or pursing and accounting professional qualification

Ability to pay attention to details

Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholder (internal and external) is essential to guarantee service delivery

Great written and oral communication skills

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020. Clearly indicate the job title. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted