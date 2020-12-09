Our client GlaxoSmithKline Ltd, one of the world’s leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare company is seeking to recruit Accounts Payable Accountant Trainee

Duration: 6 months

Job Responsibilities:

  •  Maintenance of complete and accurate supplier master file.
  • Ensure timely booking of invoices into the system
  • Recognize and post correctly liabilities from suppliers immediately documentary evidence is received.
  • Pay suppliers promptly and accurately within their credit terms without adversely affecting the Company’s cash position.
  • Sign vouchers for payment.
  • Maintain a relationship between Accountants Payable & suppliers that reflect the GSK spirit of performing with Integrity.
  • Ensure that internal MM audit is carried out as stipulated.
  • Support the monthly accounting closing process to ensure accurate and timely financials.
  • Review the internal controls of the Accountants Payable section.
  • Ensure all corporate and normal business and ethical standards are closely adhered to and correct any deviations encountered and ensure appropriate controls are administered.
  • Work to drive process improvements in other accounting operation functions as assigned
  • Other general accounting tasks and projects as assigned
  • Take part in month end processes for Accounts payable

Skills and qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a business-related field or Student in final year of study awaiting graduation
  • CPA Finalist or pursing and accounting professional qualification
  •  Ability to pay attention to details
  • Good inter-personal skill with team members and other stakeholder (internal and external) is essential to guarantee service delivery
  • Great written and oral communication skills

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 14th December 2020. Clearly indicate the job title. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply