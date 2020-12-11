Job Title: Accountant

Reports To: Finance Manager & Finance Director

Location: Nairobi

Age: 28 – 35 years

Salary: Ksh.60,000/-p.m.

We are seeking an all round individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance and accounts team.

Job Summary: To develop strategies relating to all financial and accounting policies, procedures and quality standards to ensure continuous improvement and statutory compliance.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

a) Ensure that debt collection is done accordingly and accurate records maintained,

b) Confirm and reconcile customer accounts, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly,

c) Review and reconcile project performance and avail accurate reports monthly,

d) Monitor and reconcile expenses for all branch offices,

e) Manage the bulk fuel accounts for suppliers and customers, ensure accurate records are maintained and communicate the position/status of accounts monthly.

f) Carry out internal audits for the branch offices,

g) Prepare and present the profit and loss statements, give feedback to the Finance Director and make proposals for improvements,

h) Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice,

i) Maintaining day to day internal controls of for the finance systems

j) Prepare and file taxes before the set deadlines,

k) Ensure that debt collection is done accordingly and accurate records maintained,

l) Prepare and present the cashflow statements,

m) Prepare and present the profit and loss statements on a monthly basis,

n) Assist in capital project analysis and presentation of the same,

o) Reconcile stocks for all branch offices including stocks in tank, stocks in transit and stocks sold,

p) Carry out market analysis for purposes of price analysis and projections,

q) Any other duties assigned by the Management from time to time

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Bachelor of Commerce of any other related field,

CPA (K) is a MUST and MUST be a registered member of ICPAK,

5 years working experience, 3 of which should be in a similar position,

The candidate will be expected to:

i) Perform a variety of duties often changing from one task to another of a different nature without loss of efficiency or composure,

ii) Accept responsibility for and in teams,

iii) Relate to others in a manner that creates a sense of teamwork and co-operation,

iv) Maintain effective communication with colleagues, both junior and senior,

v) Respond appropriately to environmental and safety hazards and function effectively in emergency situations,

vi) Utilize company systems effectively to ensure economical use of equipment and supply

vii) Be creative and innovative in minimizing costs,

Candidates who meet the requirements should apply for the position through recruitment2hnsm@gmail.com on or before 31st December 2020.

CANDIDATES ARE ALSO REQUIRED TO STATE THEIR EXPECTED SALARY PACKAGE.

ONLY QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.