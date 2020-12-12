Job Title: Senior Accountant – Manufacturing

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Limuru

Salary: 70K – 80K

Our client is a well-established shoe manufacturing company based in Limuru Town.

They seek to hire an efficient and well-experienced Senior Accountant who will be tasked with the implementation and maintenance of the necessary systems and controls to safeguard the company’s assets and maintain the integrity of its financial data and operations as well as ensure accuracy of final product costing on a monthly basis.

Key Responsibilities

Manage all day to day accounting operations of the business ensuring that correct transactions are posted in the system in a timely and accurate manner.

Ensure that the company financial and accounting policies are implemented correctly.

Provide feedback on company policies and procedures, and constantly look out for potential changes which could improve operational efficiency, reduce costs or improve cash flow management.

Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company

Ensure the integrity of the financial data in the accounting software.

Implement a strict internal control framework, with adequate checks and balances, to mitigate against the risk of fraud or error.

Be an integral part of the monthly financial stock takes and investigate all variances which arise and explain these to management.

Analyze transaction data and make recommendations on general business optimization.

Ensure that the company is fully compliant with all tax and financial obligations as per the legislation and regulations of Kenya. Engage third parties to provide assistance as and when necessary.

Prepare monthly financial reports on company performance, and ensure any issues are investigated and explained.

Provide insightful information and expectations to senior executives to aid in long-term and short-term decision making.

Ensure accuracy of product costing.

Monitor actual v/s budgeted consumption of materials and other variables for control purposes.

New product costing from time to time as well as scenario based costing to assist decision making (price and volume scenarios, cost reduction scenarios)

Monitor and verify raw material costing to ensure correct material prices and product costs are maintained and updated in the system for correct and timely management reports.

Preparation of timely and accurate profitability reports quarterly

Benchmark and implement best practices in manufacturing & respective areas of work

Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance or a related field of study.

Qualified Accountant (CPA (K), ACCA or equivalent)

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in a similar position, in the manufacturing industry.

Ability to advise critically and appraise policies and procedures and make suggestions for improvements. Adaptable and flexible with the ability to drive change and transformation.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Ability to prepare accurate reports and good presentation skills

Good analytical and decision making skills

Proven leadership experience, with an ability to work well in a team

Attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills

Must be willing to relocate to Limuru

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Senior Accountant – Manufacturing) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before Wednesday 16th December 2020.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.