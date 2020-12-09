Closing date: December 11, 2020

General Summary and Background

The purpose of the Afya Ugavi Activity under the USAID Global Health Supply Chain Program – Procurement and Supply Management project is to address the supply chain and health commodity systems strengthening needs of the family health, malaria and HIV∕ AIDS programs within Kenya. This will be directed through technical assistance (TA) at both national and county level. The task order will support the Ministry of Health (MOH) Department of Family Health (DFH), National Malaria Control Program (NMCP), and the National AIDS and STI Control Program (NASCOP).

Principal Duties and Responsibilities (Essential Functions)

• Review and make payments and ensure that all supporting documentation and approvals are accurate

• Enter all accounting transactions into the accounting software (Abacus) and ensure proper coding

• Prepare monthly payroll and ensure support documents (Timesheets, leave forms and contract modifications) are properly completed and fully approved. Issue staff with monthly pay slips and annual returns for P9.

• Ensure statutory deductions are withheld and submitted to the relevant authorities on a timely basis. Serve as the primary point of contact with the home office Field Accounting & Compliance Team (FACT) representative.

• Prepare coding sheets before submission to Senior Accountant for review and Chief of Party for approval

• Support the Senior Accountant and Finance/Accounts Specialist in subcontractor management by reviewing and monitoring monthly subcontractor invoices.

• Facilitate provision of information and documentation during audits

• Review Travel Advance Requests (TAARs) and expense reports (ERs) for accuracy and completeness.

• Prepare bank reconciliation and make sure all reconciling items are cleared

• Supervise filling and updating of financial documents in share point and hard copies in line with finance and office procedures.

• Conduct petty cash spots checks and prepare a reconciliation report (Cash held in the cash box & payment vouchers)

• Accept and record in FO Abacus monthly wire transfer from Chemonics Home Office.

• Ensure accuracy and compliance with VAT reporting requirements

• Ensure all transactions are in compliance with USAID and Chemonics rules and regulations.

• Perform other duties as assigned by the Senior Accountant to achieve the Project’s goals and objectives

Job Qualifications

• A degree in accounting, business or commerce

• Strong knowledge and understanding of USAID regulations

• A minimum of 5 years of experience in Accounting

• Computer literacy in word processing, spreadsheets and preparation of graphs, tables, charts with Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and Abacus or QuickBooks is necessary

Level of Effort and Location

This long-term position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya with intermittent local travel

Supervision

The Accountant will report to the Senior Accountant.

How to Apply

Qualified applicants are encouraged to submit their updated CV and cover letter through email to afyaugavirecruitment@ghsc-psm.org with subject line “LMIS Technical Officer” by CoB December 11, 2020.