Position: Accountant

Reports to: Corporate Service Manager

Contract: 3Years Renewable contract

Job Description

As an account you are responsible for assisting in maintaining accurate book of accounts.

Responsibilities

Assist in Collating, preparing and interpreting reports, budgets, accounts, commentaries and financial statements

Assist the Corporate Affairs Manager to develop long-term and short term business plans

Assist in Monitors, interpret and improve cash flow Produces accurate financial and analytic reports to specific deadlines

Assist to monitor company insurance, licensing, contracts and agreements to enhance compliance

Assist in Processing petty cash and cheques payment vouchers for all payments

Assist to draw and bank authorized cheques

Assist to ensure prompt collection of accounts receivables

Assist in daily posting of accounts receivables and payables transactions

Assist in timely preparation of staff payroll and disbursement of salaries and pay slips

Assist to Process monthly and annual PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, VAT returns and file them with KRA, NSSF and NHIF

Facilitate in the preparation and presentation of weekly accounts reports

Assist to Prepare and process monthly /annual payments including insurances, licenses, service bills, land rates and rents

Assist to Perform any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

Must be a mature, respectful and honest person of high integrity that is able to work in a team and make meaningful contributions to the team objective.

Good communication and sound report-writing skills will be an added advantage.

Should be quick in understanding, keen in taking instructions, and able to work with minimum supervision.

Should be willing, ready and able to perform other duties as delegated to him/her by the supervisor.

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance or Accounting option, Economics or any other business relevant qualification.

Qualified CPA K

Keen and pays attention to detail.

Ability to work well within a team.

Possess Excel spread sheet and word-processing programs at a highly proficient level.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to determine priorities and meet multiple deadlines.

Detail-oriented with good multi-tasking abilities and communication skills, both oral and written;

Exposure to one or more computerized accounting packages will be an added advantage;

The candidate must maintain strict confidentiality in performing the duties of a Finance accountant

Flexibility and a can-do approach to tasks and the ability to adapt to a changing and challenging environment

How to apply:

Interested candidates are invited to forward their applications by email, enclosing an

updated detailed CV and Cover Letter to HR@kenyachamber.or.ke by Friday 4th December, 2020. The email subject should read Position of job once is applying for. i.e.Communication and Partnerships Manager, Trade (Policy, Advocacy & Research) Assistant Manager, Human resource officer,Accountant. ONLY SHORT LISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.