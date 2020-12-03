Position: Accountant
Reports to: Corporate Service Manager
Contract: 3Years Renewable contract
Job Description
As an account you are responsible for assisting in maintaining accurate book of accounts.
Responsibilities
- Assist in Collating, preparing and interpreting reports, budgets, accounts, commentaries and financial statements
- Assist the Corporate Affairs Manager to develop long-term and short term business plans
- Assist in Monitors, interpret and improve cash flow Produces accurate financial and analytic reports to specific deadlines
- Assist to monitor company insurance, licensing, contracts and agreements to enhance compliance
- Assist in Processing petty cash and cheques payment vouchers for all payments
- Assist to draw and bank authorized cheques
- Assist to ensure prompt collection of accounts receivables
- Assist in daily posting of accounts receivables and payables transactions
- Assist in timely preparation of staff payroll and disbursement of salaries and pay slips
- Assist to Process monthly and annual PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, VAT returns and file them with KRA, NSSF and NHIF
- Facilitate in the preparation and presentation of weekly accounts reports
- Assist to Prepare and process monthly /annual payments including insurances, licenses, service bills, land rates and rents
- Assist to Perform any other duties assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Must be a mature, respectful and honest person of high integrity that is able to work in a team and make meaningful contributions to the team objective.
- Good communication and sound report-writing skills will be an added advantage.
- Should be quick in understanding, keen in taking instructions, and able to work with minimum supervision.
- Should be willing, ready and able to perform other duties as delegated to him/her by the supervisor.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance or Accounting option, Economics or any other business relevant qualification.
- Qualified CPA K
- Keen and pays attention to detail.
- Ability to work well within a team.
- Possess Excel spread sheet and word-processing programs at a highly proficient level.
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to determine priorities and meet multiple deadlines.
- Detail-oriented with good multi-tasking abilities and communication skills, both oral and written;
- Exposure to one or more computerized accounting packages will be an added advantage;
- The candidate must maintain strict confidentiality in performing the duties of a Finance accountant
- Flexibility and a can-do approach to tasks and the ability to adapt to a changing and challenging environment
How to apply:
Interested candidates are invited to forward their applications by email, enclosing an
updated detailed CV and Cover Letter to HR@kenyachamber.or.ke by Friday 4th December, 2020. The email subject should read Position of job once is applying for. i.e.Communication and Partnerships Manager, Trade (Policy, Advocacy & Research) Assistant Manager, Human resource officer,Accountant. ONLY SHORT LISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.