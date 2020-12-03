Position: Accountant

Reports to: Corporate Service Manager

Contract:  3Years Renewable contract                                                               

Job Description

As an account you are responsible for assisting in maintaining accurate book of accounts.

Responsibilities

  •  Assist in Collating, preparing and interpreting reports, budgets, accounts, commentaries and financial statements
  • Assist the Corporate Affairs Manager to develop long-term and short term business plans
  • Assist in Monitors, interpret and improve cash flow Produces accurate financial and analytic reports to specific deadlines
  • Assist to monitor company insurance, licensing, contracts and agreements to enhance compliance
  • Assist in Processing petty cash and cheques payment vouchers for all payments
  • Assist to draw and bank authorized cheques
  • Assist to ensure prompt collection of accounts receivables
  • Assist in daily posting of accounts receivables and payables transactions
  • Assist in timely preparation of staff payroll and disbursement of salaries and pay slips
  • Assist to Process monthly and annual PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, VAT returns and file them with KRA, NSSF and NHIF
  • Facilitate in the preparation and presentation of weekly accounts reports
  • Assist to Prepare and process monthly /annual payments including insurances, licenses, service bills, land rates and rents
  • Assist to Perform any other duties assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

  • Must be a mature, respectful and honest person of high integrity that is able to work in a team and make meaningful contributions to the team objective.
  • Good communication and sound report-writing skills will be an added advantage.
  • Should be quick in understanding, keen in taking instructions, and able to work with minimum supervision.
  • Should be willing, ready and able to perform other duties as delegated to him/her by the supervisor.
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance or Accounting option, Economics or any other business relevant qualification.
  • Qualified CPA K
  • Keen and pays attention to detail.
  • Ability to work well within a team.
  • Possess Excel spread sheet and word-processing programs at a highly proficient level.
  • Excellent organizational skills and ability to determine priorities and meet multiple deadlines.
  • Detail-oriented with good multi-tasking abilities and communication skills, both oral and written;
  • Exposure to one or more computerized accounting packages will be an added advantage;
  • The candidate must maintain strict confidentiality in performing the duties of a Finance accountant
  • Flexibility and a can-do approach to tasks and the ability to adapt to a changing and challenging environment

How to apply:

Interested candidates are invited to forward their applications by email, enclosing an
updated detailed CV and Cover Letter  to HR@kenyachamber.or.ke  by  Friday 4th  December, 2020. The email subject should read Position of job once is applying for. i.e.Communication and Partnerships Manager, Trade (Policy, Advocacy & Research) Assistant Manager, Human resource officer,Accountant. ONLY SHORT LISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

