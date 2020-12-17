JOB TITLE: COST ACCOUNTANT

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY MANUFACTURING

SALARY KSHS 40,000.00-50,000.00

JOB LOCATION NAIROBI

Job Overview

The cost accountant will be mandated to determine actual costs of manufacturing, inspecting company expenses, analyzing profitability and preparing the raw materials’ budget.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Collecting costs confirmation and maintain expense database
  • Determining fixed costs and analysis (Salaries, rent, Insurance etc.)
  • Plan and record variables costs ( purchase & operations costs)
  • Review of standard and actual costs for accuracy
  • Review budget report analyses and report profit margin
  • Product costing and pricing
  • Determining actual costs of manufacturing, inspecting company expenses, analyzing profitability and preparing the raw materials’ budget.
  • Classify costs accurately
  • Analyze costs of raw materials and other supplies and create cost-benefit analyses
  • Prepare monthly and quarterly accounting reports for submission to the management

Qualifications

  • BCom Accounting or Finance
  • CPA (K) & Computer Literacy, Excel
  • In-depth understanding of GAAP and costing
  • Experience with ERP preferably sage
  • Excellent analytical skills and time management
  • Integrity and ability to handle confidentiality
  • At least 3 years working experience as a Cost Accountant or Cost Controller in a busy manufacturing company

How to Apply

If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted

