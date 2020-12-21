JOB TITLE COST ACCOUNTANT

NATURE OF JOB FULL TIME

INDUSTRY MANUFACTURING

SALARY KSHS 40,000.00-50,000.00

JOB LOCATION NAIROBI

Job Overview

The cost accountant will be mandated to determine actual costs of manufacturing, inspecting company expenses, analyzing profitability and preparing the raw materials’ budget.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collecting costs confirmation and maintain expense database

Determining fixed costs and analysis (Salaries, rent, Insurance etc.)

Plan and record variables costs ( purchase & operations costs)

Review of standard and actual costs for accuracy

Review budget report analyses and report profit margin

Product costing and pricing

Determining actual costs of manufacturing, inspecting company expenses, analyzing profitability and preparing the raw materials’ budget.

Classify costs accurately

Analyze costs of raw materials and other supplies and create cost-benefit analyses

Prepare monthly and quarterly accounting reports for submission to the management

Qualifications

BCom Accounting or Finance

CPA (K) & Computer Literacy, Excel

In-depth understanding of GAAP and costing

Experience with ERP preferably sage

Excellent analytical skills and time management

Integrity and ability to handle confidentiality

At least 3 years working experience as a Cost Accountant or Cost Controller in a busy manufacturing company

How to Apply

If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted