JOB TITLE: COST ACCOUNTANT
NATURE OF JOB FULL TIME
INDUSTRY MANUFACTURING
SALARY KSHS 40,000.00-50,000.00
JOB LOCATION NAIROBI
Job Overview
The cost accountant will be mandated to determine actual costs of manufacturing, inspecting company expenses, analyzing profitability and preparing the raw materials’ budget.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Collecting costs confirmation and maintain expense database
- Determining fixed costs and analysis (Salaries, rent, Insurance etc.)
- Plan and record variables costs ( purchase & operations costs)
- Review of standard and actual costs for accuracy
- Review budget report analyses and report profit margin
- Product costing and pricing
- Determining actual costs of manufacturing, inspecting company expenses, analyzing profitability and preparing the raw materials’ budget.
- Classify costs accurately
- Analyze costs of raw materials and other supplies and create cost-benefit analyses
- Prepare monthly and quarterly accounting reports for submission to the management
Qualifications
- BCom Accounting or Finance
- CPA (K) & Computer Literacy, Excel
- In-depth understanding of GAAP and costing
- Experience with ERP preferably sage
- Excellent analytical skills and time management
- Integrity and ability to handle confidentiality
- At least 3 years working experience as a Cost Accountant or Cost Controller in a busy manufacturing company
How to Apply
If you meet the stated qualifications, experience, skills and you are up for the task send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted