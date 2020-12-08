Tuesday, December 8, 2020 – The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is preparing to charge the woman who was having sex with Machakos Senator, Boniface Kabaka, with attempted murder.

Esther Nthenya Muli, who is a secondary School teacher based in Wote, Makueni County, was having marathon sex with the Senator in an apartment in Kilimani when he collapsed and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital‘s Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

Police investigators told a Nairobi court yesterday that the Senator checked in at 3Dee Apartment at 2 pm and booked apartment No 306. He is said to have appeared to look normal, with no sign of illness. One hour later, investigators claimed he was joined by Nthenya, who was detained for seven days to allow investigators to conclude their work.

Nairobi Senior Resident Magistrate David Ndungi ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient reasons to detain Nthenya so they could complete investigations.

The prosecution says they want to charge Nthenya with attempted murder since the Senator was healthy when she met him.

Results from government chemists show the Senator had traces of Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) in his blood and that is the reason why he collapsed.

Sildenafil Citrate is used to treat erectile dysfunction.

