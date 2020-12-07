Monday, December 7, 2020 – A video of some rogue Kenyan teenagers misbehaving during a weekend road-trip has taken social media by a storm and left parents with endless questions.

In the shocking video, a young man is seen dancing with a lady while hanging dangerously on the matatu that was over-speeding.

Fellow teenagers were heard cheering them as they risked their lives with stupid and reckless stunts.

Just imagine what would have happened if the matatu lost control.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST