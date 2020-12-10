Thursday, 10 December 2020 – A group of Kikuyu drunkards has decided to do things differently.

In most cases, drunkards are labeled as sinners, but these men recognize there is a God in heaven even as they sip their favorite beer.

They were recorded praying as if they were in church before they started drinking beer.

The man who was leading the powerful prayer started by praying for the bar owner and families of his fellow drunkards.

He then prayed to God to expand the territories of his fellow drunkards and after the prayer, he led them in a gospel song.

This is just interesting.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST